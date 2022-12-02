14th Annual GVCC Holiday Auction now open

The 14th Annual Holiday Auction hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce kicked off Thursday and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s auction is once again being held online thanks to Ingham Auctions, with hopes of returning to an in person event in 2023.
This year’s auction will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers and its activities fund. When GVCC Executive Director, Jan Lee learned of the over 200 children waiting for mentors, she presented her idea of making the organization this year’s auction benefactor to the Board of Directors. All thought it was a great idea to help the children of the community. Evidence shows that Big Brothers Big Sisters has a measurable, positive impact on children’s lives. Little brothers and Little sisters are 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol and 52 percent less likely to skip school. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers services Bradford County, Pa., Tioga County, N.Y. as well as Sullivan and Broome Counties.
Past donations have been awarded to the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Valley Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Sayre Historical Society, Tioga Point Museum, Stray Haven, Animal Care Sanctuary, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Red Door Mission, the Waverly Historical Society, area parks such as Round Top, Valley Playland, and CHOP.
The many generous businesses of The Valley make this event possible with their donations of gift cards and gift baskets. Some notable items this year are $500 in Valley Gift Certificates donated by Guthrie, $250 gift certificate to Williams Auto Group, $250 in Valley Gift Certificates donated by Century 21/Modular One, a $400 advertising package for Valley Sports Report, gift baskets from Mooney’s, C&N Bank, IRFCU, Spalding Memorial library, Brady Rose Boutique, Sayre Health. Care and gift cards from Valley Bowling Center and area restaurants such as Coaches, The Grille at The Train Station, Stars & Stripes Sports Lounge, and Hotel Bradford Beer Garden just to name a few.
Lee and the entire board of the GVCC sincerely thank the area businesses that have made this auction possible.
To access the auction online, simply go to https://donnieinghamauctions.hibid.com/catalog/416161/gvcc-annual-holiday-auction---online-only/
Ingham Auctions is graciously hosting the sale. The GVCC thanks them for their continued support and help in making this auction a huge success every year. Participants will have to set up an online account with hibid and payments can be made with cash, check or card at pick-up.
Pick-up and payments process for items will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the GVCC office located at 109 Chemung St. in Waverly.
For more information, email the chamber office at jan.gvcc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.