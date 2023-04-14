CHEMUNG — The process towards a proposed solar farm in Chemung has moved forward after the town board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The possible solar farm would be constructed in vacant fields off of West Drybrook Road with 77 acres of solar panels.
Town Supervisor George Richter shared that the project was referred to the Town of Chemung Planning Board to approve the solar farm installation for general and environmental review after a special-use permit was applied for by 3 Sisters Solar Farm.
Richter shared that Wednesday night’s meeting was well attended as members of the community sat in for a presentation for the project. He added that the solar farm installation would be the largest in the region.
Back in January, engineers from the solar farm company approached the town board on the permitting process to construct the facility. Additionally, the proposal had to be sent to the Chemung County planning board since it takes place along two county roads.
A formal public hearing on the project will be held at the Chemung Town Board’s next meeting on May 10 starting at 7 p.m.
“We’ve made no conclusions, we’re going to wait to hear from the public,” Richter said.
In other Chemung news, the town board accepted the resignation of planning board member Greg Burrows.
