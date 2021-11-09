HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated a possible end date for Pennsylvania’s K-12 school mask mandate, which took effect Sept. 7.
According to a press release put out Monday by Gov. Wolf’s office, it is the “intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022.”
Wolf himself is quoted as saying that “we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
The press release went on to say that the mandate will remain in effect until mid-January, “at which time the administration anticipates local K-12 school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level.”
The mask mandate has been a point of contention for many parents and residents in the local school districts — especially Athens — with several choosing to take their concerns and frustrations to the school board meetings every month.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage indicated that he is hesitant to take the governor’s announcement at face value, and he expressed some concern over some of the language used.
“He told us it was going to be our choice in August and then put the mask order in place,” said Stage. “I feel like there’s some language in there, it says anticipated, which gives me some time for pause.”
In a statement released by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus, Spokesperson Jason Gottesman shared similar concerns regarding the governor’s reliability.
“Back in May, Gov. Wolf told us when Pennsylvania reached a 70 percent vaccination rate, statewide mask mandates would be over,” said Gottesman. “He failed to live up to his promise in September with his administration’s school mask mandate. Waiting to lift that edict until January — what seems like an arbitrary time in the future — further delays fulfilling that promise.”
This anticipated change is only for K-12 schools, which means early learning programs and child care providers will still be subject to the mandate.
In a note to school districts, Education Secretary Noe Ortega said Monday his department will provide “clarifying guidance” in the coming weeks.
Two pending lawsuits assert the Wolf administration had no legal right to impose the mask mandate. The plaintiffs — among them the top leader of the state Senate, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre — include parents who contend that masks interfere with their children’s breathing and cause other problems. Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court heard arguments in the suits last month but has yet to rule.
Despite many Republican state lawmakers being opposed to the mask mandate, the GOP-majority Legislature has not approved legislation to overturn it.
A major teachers union, AFT Pennsylvania, said it was concerned that most districts would quickly abandon masking. Although highly populous school districts like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown had intended to require students to wear masks when the statewide order came down in August, they were among a small minority.
“We are so close to being out of the woods; sending the decision back to irresponsible, politically motivated school boards will only further lengthen this pandemic and put our kids and educators and their families at risk,” said Arthur G. Steinberg, president of AFT Pennsylvania.
But the state’s largest school employees’ union, the Pennsylvania School Employees Association, said Wolf’s announcement was consistent with its view that districts should follow the advice of medical experts. PSEA spokesperson Chris Lilienthal said “it makes sense to start planning for a return to greater normalcy,” given recent declines in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children and the availability of vaccines.
Editor’s Note: Mark Scolforo, Marc Levy and Michael Rubinkam of the Associated Press contributed to this story.
