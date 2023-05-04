SAYRE — Charges have been filed in the raid of a Sayre smoke shop after dozens of THC products were recovered by police.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Bashir Ali, 39, was charged with one count of manufacture of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor following his alleged involvement with a smoke shop in Sayre. He is currently in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Police shared that in August of last year, officers found a 17 year old juvenile with a marijuana vape. The juvenile told police that he goes to the XL Smoke Shop, located on West Hayden Street in Sayre, and frequently buys THC vape cartridges.
The juvenile added that he had bought the cartridges over 20 times and never had to show proof of identification, police said.
Police explained that the next day, Sayre Borough Police partnered with the Bradford County Drug Task Force to make an undercover purchase of THC products at XL Smoke Shop.
The investigation continued over the next few months with undercover purchases.
Police shared that a search warrant for XL Smoke Shop was applied for and granted in February. The search warrant was served by several members of the Bradford County Drug Task Force.
Throughout the search, dozens of items of drug paraphernalia were recovered including 138.5 grams of concentrate, 288.03 grams of flower marijuana, and 300 grams of flower mixed with liquid for hooka, which had a total of 726.53 grams, equivalent of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana at a street value of $48,000 in US currency, police explained.
Police noted that during the search warrant, officers identified two workers, one of which sold items during the undercover purchases, and the store manager. Both subjects were taken into custody and interviewed. The store manager stated that he thought all the items that he sold out front were legal.
The store manager was then asked about items in the back that were labeled as THC and a Schedule 1 controlled substance. He stated that he knew they were back there but was not selling them, police said. The store manager explained that the items are delivered to the shop by UPS and that “some guy from New York State drops them off in a box.”
Police added that the store manager informed officers that the store owner is Ali. Police made contact with Ali and was notified of the investigation. He stated that he did not think the items in his store were illegal.
Ali was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 9.
