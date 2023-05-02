April showers may bring May flowers, but April left the new month with a parting gift that may have been a bit more than the flowers bargained for.
According to Nate Wiles of Wiles Valley Weather, over two inches of rain fell across the region on Saturday and Sunday, which led to some minor flooding along the Susquehanna River.
“The flooding should have minimal impact to most people,” Wiles said Monday. “Most of the affected areas are low-lying farmlands, which are used to getting some flooding every few years anyway.”
While Bradford County is typically used to flash flooding after rainstorms, the weekend’s precipitation took place over a longer period of time, which allowed the creeks and streams to manage the runoff.
“We never had a high rain rate, so that saved the creeks,” Wiles said. “We got two inches over a 24 to 36 hour time frame, which is a lot different than getting that much rain in just a couple of hours.”
Nevertheless, all of that water still leads to the river, which is why any flooding is restricted to the Susquehanna, Wiles noted.
“We actually escaped the worst of it,” he added. “The Wyoming Valley and Tunkhannock area reached three inches. Also, the storm kind of followed the Susquehanna River basin up into Binghamton, which is another reason the river is so high.”
At its peak, the river should crest at 14 feet, Wiles said. The flood stage in region is 13 feet. The National Weather Service Monday issued a flood warning that is set to expire Wednesday morning.
“We might get another half inch of rain total from (Monday) to Thursday, so we should see the river come back down soon,” Wiles noted. “Any more rain we get should have a pretty minimal impact.”
For the latest updates on local Valley weather, check out Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit wilesvalleyweather.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.