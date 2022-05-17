New Yorkers are set to hit the polls today as they decide on their local school budgets.
Waverly, Tioga, and Spencer-Van Etten Central School Districts are among those districts looking for public approval on their spending plans. Below is more information about each district’s budget.
Waverly Central School District
The $34,964,417 budget features no increase in the local tax levy, with most of the 4 percent hike over this year’s budget being funded by an increase in state aid. Approximately $7.4 million will be raised by local taxes.
Most of the budget’s increase is in the form of contractual raises, according to Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles. Specifically, the district’s administrative budget is set to go up by 6.28 percent from $3.1 million to $3.3 million; while the instructional portion of the budget will rise by 3.07 percent from $23.5 million to $24.2 million; and the capital portion of the budget will rise by 6.15 percent from $6.9 million to $7.3 million.
But the district is also allocating more resources to work-based learning, the replacement of computers and the addition of a guidance counselor, school officials said. Other increases in the budget are reflected in higher costs for fuel and utilities.
Approximately $100,000 is also allocated for the district’s capital outlay project, which is different than the proposed $40 million capital project.
The capital outlay project will include the installation of numerous pool upgrades, as well as the replacement of various security cameras, officials said.
The far larger capital project, which would take place over a five-year period, will be paid for — approximately 97 percent of it — through state funds, and $1.3 million will come from the district’s capital reserve fund, which currently has $1.6 million available. District officials have stated that the project will not affect the local tax rate.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School — and would include the following work:
- Installation of a new synthetic turf baseball and softball field next to the track at the high school
- Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
- Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
- Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
- Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
- Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary School
- Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
- Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
District residents will have the chance to vote on both the budget and the capital project from noon to 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Additionally, voters will decide on a proposal to replace three of the district’s buses with four new ones, which follows the district’s vehicle replacement schedule, officials said.
Residents will also vote on two open school board seats, which are being sought by incumbents Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn. They are running unopposed to those seats, which each carry five-year terms.
Tioga Central School District
Tioga’s proposed 2022-2023 spending plan calls for a 0.35 percent increase in the local tax levy.
The $20,558,091 package is up from this year’s $19,341,128 budget, with the local share seeing a slight bump from $3,865,315 to $3,878,978.
According to superintendent Josh Roe, much of the difference between the two budgets is being covered by a sizable increase in the district’s share of foundation aid from the state.
Roe added that the budget also reflects a 7 percent increase in health insurance, and a 3.5 percent increase in contractual raises. The district is also looking to add a guidance counselor and elementary teacher.
The budget vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at the back entrance of the middle school.
Voters will also decide whether to allow the district to take on two new bus bonds, which Roe said is a regular item on the ballot as the district sticks to its bus replacement schedule. Additionally, voters will decide the fate of a proposal for the district to set up a new capital reserve fund for future projects.
Spencer-Van Etten Central School District
In the Spencer and Van Etten areas, voters will decide on a $24,988,515 budget proposal, which calls for a tax levy increase of 2.61 percent. That increase is within the state-assigned tax cap, noted interim superintendent Mary Ordway in a budget newsletter posted on the district’s website.
“The proposed budget plan reflects our goal of constantly striving to attain excellence for each individual student,” she stated.
The 2022-2023 spending plan is approximately $600,000 more than the current year’s budget — with nearly half of that increase reflected in the instructional portion of the budget.
Additionally, residents will decide on a contested school board race, in which three candidates are vying for two three-year terms.
In that race, newcomer Susan Rider is joining the ballot against incumbents Sean Vallely and Karen Johnson.
Spencer-Van Etten’s vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium lobby.
