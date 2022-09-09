Back to class: Waverly kicks off 2022-2023 school year By NICOLE LAMBERTI Staff Writer Sep 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Waverly students walk into Elm Street Elementary School for the first day of school on Thursday. Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times Students at Elm Street Elementary in Waverly coloring pictures in the classroom on their first day of school. Photo Provided Waverly students playing games in the classroom at Elm Street Elementary School on their first day back. Photo Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District began the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday.“It was a good day,” Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said. “We are so glad to be back.”After several unprecedented school years from COVID-19, Knolles is happy to have the district get back to the days pre-pandemic. “This is our first real opening in three years,” he said. “No masks or social distancing. We are back to the Waverly Central School District of 2019.”Knolles shared what the day looked like at each of the schools in the Waverly School District.Waverly Middle School grilled outside with cornhole and other yard games and had a first day of school dance party. At Elm Street Elementary and Lincoln Street School, the kids had many fun activities to help them get back into their regular school routine, all while learning to walk in lines with their class.For the high school, Knolles has high hopes for the 12th grade class."We have a really good senior class and I think they are going to lead us well," he said.Knolles praised the teachers, bus drivers, administration, cafeteria workers, guidance counselors, and the entirety of Waverly School District for assisting in a smooth first day.As the new school year starts, Knolles is hopeful in his school district and wants to remind the students of what is important in life."I think we are going to have a successful year," he said. "Having a good attitude and effort in anything you do is important for anybody." Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231. 