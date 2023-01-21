Shortly before noon on Friday, crews from the Sayre Fire, Athens Borough Fire, Athens Township Fire, Sayre Police and Athens Township Police departments along with Greater Valley EMS responded to a blaze that occurred on Holly Street in East Sayre.
SAYRE -- Seven people are out of their homes after a midday Friday fire ripped through an apartment building in East Sayre.
The home at 106 Holly St., which consisted of three apartments, caught fire shortly before noon on Friday, keeping firefighters busy through the rest of the afternoon.
"We arrived to find the front of the structure on fire," Sayre Fire Chief Gil Crossett said. "The state police fire marshal is arriving (Saturday), so we don't know the cause yet at this time."
Despite seven people being displaced by the fire, no injuries were sustained as a result of the blaze, Crossett said. He added that the building is owned by Futures Community Support Services in Towanda, and was not deemed a total loss.
Crossett noted that the fire was under control within 15 minutes. Emergency officials from Sayre Fire, Athens Borough Fire, Athens Township Fire, Sayre Police and Greater Valley EMS all responded to the scene.
