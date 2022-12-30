Career Day sparks interests in Athens elementary students

ATHENS — Lynch-Bustin and SRU Elementary students had the opportunity to preview future career possibilities earlier this month at the schools’ annual Career Day event.
Presenters from various occupations gave students insight on their careers through show-and-tell and hands-on presentations.
“It’s been really positive,” Trisha Brown, Elementary School Counselor for both SRU and Lynch-Bustin Elementary said. “We’ve had a wonderful, diverse group of people that have come in with different careers that have talked with the students and brought hands-on things that the students can look at.”
Brown shared that she has put on the event since 2016.
The Career Day is held in each building with students in grades kindergarten through six rotating between classrooms to be able to see various types of careers that have or will spark their interests. Students don’t get to choose which careers are presented to them, but are assigned by grade level.
“We try to have a variety of things that we do to get them interested in learning about different careers,” she said. “It’s been great for our students so they get to understand the connection between what they are learning in school. Whether it’s through specific courses, showing up and being on time, and getting along with others and how that relates to the world of work.”
Presenters included a police officer, hair stylist, restaurant owner, trauma surgeon, photographer, news anchor, engineer, librarian, and several other careers from different industries.
Additionally, groups of high school students from Northern Tier Career Center presented to the elementary students on what they are currently studying.
“They always love to see the high school students and they kind of idolize the older kids,” Brown said.
Brown added that she received assistance from district career coach Lindsey Coleman to create the event. “She was a big help in setting up our career days,” she said.
Brown shared that in addition to having a career coach in the district, there are other career education opportunities given to students. These include an online informational program on jobs, health and safety and conservation days, and the fifth graders taking an annual trip to the NTCC.
While there are many different roads to take when deciding your future, Brown makes sure that every possibility is shown to students.
“It was always, ‘if you want to get a good job you have to go to college’ and there’s so many different paths to a good career and we want our students to know that,” she said. “We want them to get more knowledge of what kinds of things are out there and what the path might be to get to something that they are interested in.”
At the end of the day, Brown wants students to grow their interests and see the vast amount of careers that will be available to them.
