LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Township supervisors approved the purchase of a new dump truck at their latest meeting this week.
The Western Star 47X dump truck comes with a price tag of $258,000 and will likely not arrive until next year due to supply chain issues, according to township secretary Kathy Hunsinger.
“It was purchased using the COSTARS program, so we actually got a good deal on it,” she said.
The COSTARS program is a state cooperative purchase program that helps municipalities with large purchases such as heavy equipment.
Hunsinger said supervisors have not yet decided the best way to pay for the truck purchase, but added that it will be worked into next year’s budget plans.
Hunsinger noted that the municipality will likely use at least some Act 13 monies towards the truck — especially since the township received more than expected in this year’s allocation.
Litchfield Township received over $180,000 from Act 13 this year, which is more than $70,000 over last year’s sum.
“A portion of that will probably go towards the truck, but we also use Act 13 funds to pay for dust oil each year so no cost goes to the residents for that,” she said.
Hunsinger explained that supervisors also recently moved forward with a proposal to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the installation of four culverts around the township. She noted that the municipality is set to receive nearly $136,000 total in ARPA monies, but they’ve only received half of it so far.
In other township news, supervisors are also looking to hire a full-time equipment operator following the resignation of another employee.
