SPENCER — Two men are at Robert Packer Hospital in critical condition following a serious crash that occurred in the Town of Spencer on Monday, according to police at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
Police explained that the accident occurred at approximately 4:27 p.m. on Monday when two vehicles on State Route 96 collided head on near East Spencer Road.
Members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to further investigate the crash, police said.
“The investigation, at this point, has revealed that a white colored 2014 Audi A4, operated by a 32 year old male, was traveling west on State Route 96 when it collided head on with a gray colored 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 43 year old male, that was traveling east,” police stated. “Both subjects were extricated from their vehicles by fire personnel and subsequently transported to Robert Packer Hospital where they remain in critical condition.”
Neither victim in the crash was identified by police.
The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash, or the described vehicles traveling in the area prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010, police said.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation.
