SAYRE — The Sayre American Legion Post 283 presented Guthrie with a check for $10,000 for Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund on Wednesday.
The money was raised during the Legion’s annual golf tournament.
“We are grateful to the many community members who take part each year in our annual golf tournament,” Sayre American Legion Post 283 Commander Elizabeth Wagner said. “With their support, we are able to contribute to this important community resource.”
The Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund provides help to patients who are veterans, and their immediate family members, with the unmet financial burden that comes with a serious or chronic medical condition for which they are receiving care at Guthrie. These funds are available for expenses such as travel and transportation, utilities, medications, durable medical equipment and rent or mortgage payments.
Guthrie’s new President and CEO, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh is a veteran himself, having served 21 years in the Air Force.
He expressed his gratitude to the Legion and excitement to continue working with the veterans that Guthrie serves.
“Guthrie is grateful for the continued support of the Sayre American Legion,” said Sabanegh. “To date, the legion has donated more than $80,000 to Guthrie. It is through partnerships like these that we are able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans in the communities we serve.”
Those interested in supporting the Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund should contact Guthrie Resource Development at 570-887-4420, or by emailing Resource_Development @guthrie.org.
