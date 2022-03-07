Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter, is accepting applications for the 2022 Women Helping Women scholarship award.
Eligible candidates must be residents of Tioga County, New York. The applicant is to be 20 years or older who is looking to better their career by enrolling in higher education classes, technical courses, applying for a NYS certification or license, or taking entrance exams for grad school, law school, or medical school.
The deadline for applications is April 30.
The application can be found at www.nyswisc.com, under WHW. The award is $1,000.
The scholarship recipient will be awarded and recognized at the June 27 dinner.
NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter, is a group of women whose vision is to make a difference in the lives of the working women and whose mission is to build and connect powerful women personally, professionally and politically. Members are integrated throughout the community with other like-minded organizations where they work together to promote women. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, and more details can be found at www.nyswisc.com.
