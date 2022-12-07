OWEGO — On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Wednesday, Dec. 7, Owego and Tioga County will honor the memory of its first WWII casualty who is among the 1,117 gallant sailors and marines entombed, along with their shipmates, and who gave their lives in action on the USS Arizona. Also remembered are four Tioga County servicemen now deceased, and who were on the island and survived.
On “A Day Which Will Live in Infamy”, American flags will fly at half-staff over Owego’s Tioga County Veterans WWII Memorial and the Tioga County Civil War Union Memorial.
Pearl Harbor families, the public, Gold Star Families, Purple Heart and Valor Honor Recipients, and veterans from all wars are invited to attend a brief special remembrance ceremony for the Pearl Harbor heroes and deceased survivors at 12:55 p.m., the time Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 inside the Glenn A. Warner Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1371 in Owego, and downstairs in the Delmar Dale Sibley Memorial Hall.
Five Tioga County servicemen were stationed at Pearl Harbor that Sunday morning. One made the supreme sacrifice and is still aboard the USS Arizona. Four became Pearl Harbor Survivors, and after other South Pacific combat eventually returned home. All four are now deceased.
Were there others from Tioga County at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941? Email what you know to Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Chairman Jim Raftis to jraftis2@stny.rr.com.
