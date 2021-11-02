WAVERLY — Tioga County officials were on hand during last week’s village board of trustees meeting to announce the birth of a new recreation project in Waverly.
Specifically, Tioga County Tourism Director Becca Maffei was joined by Abbey Ortu of Tioga Economic Development and Planning to bring attention to the Waverly Waterfront Access and Trail Project.
The fledgling endeavor is under the local leadership of the Carantouan Greenway board and is being spearheaded by Maffei, Ortu, local elected leaders, business officials, school district representatives and members of law enforcement.
“Intended to connect the community to natural resources, the goal of the Waverly Waterfront Access and Trail Project is to encourage paddling, boating, fishing hiking and passive recreation in Waverly,” county officials stated.
Bordering the Chemung River, the access point and trail would be located along Old River Road, making it a convenient, easy location to travel to and find, they added. The trail could also even be connected to the Two Rivers State Park and Waverly Glen trail network.
“Additionally, the project presents the opportunity to connect canoe and kayak users to the New York State Southern Tier Paddle Trail, which is a large, extensive paddle network currently being support by the National Park Service,” county officials added.
Maffei and Ortu explained that the next steps of the project are finding grant opportunities and other funding sources to secure an engineering study for capturing what the total scope of the project would look like.
“We’re still in the very early stages of this,” said Maffei. “But we wanted to give you a heads up as you’re certainly a stakeholder in this project and the opportunities it presents the village.”
