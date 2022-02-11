ATHENS — During the Athens Area School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, board member Michael Owen asked for data that shows the effectiveness of the updated health and safety plan.
Superintendent Craig Stage gave an update on the district’s COVID-19 case numbers, but he noted that it’s difficult to correlate the numbers to the health and safety plan itself.
“We definitely have seen fewer kids being kept out of school,” said Stage. “But we’ve also seen a dramatic decrease in the number of cases (in the county) since Jan. 25, so it’s difficult to compare from prior months in terms of if the new health and safety plan is impacting our COVID numbers.”
Stage went on to say that since Jan. 15, the Athens High School has had five cases, Harlan Rowe has had five cases, Lynch-Bustin Elementary has had 22 cases, and SRU has had four cases.
“I’m only counting students, not staff,” said Stage.
Out of about 120 close contacts since Jan. 25, Stage said the district “could only potentially identify situations where we see about five students that had developed symptoms as a result.”
These situations are still just potential contractions from a close contact, as Stage acknowledged that students may be attending gatherings outside of school.
“No one specifically states, ‘I got it from school,’” said Stage. “And if they did, we’d take their word for it.”
Out of all the positive cases in the district since Jan. 25, only five students had to finish all 10 days of quarantine at home: three students from one family, and two other students that would not wear a mask.
Stage also supplied total numbers for the school year, which included 363 positive cases in students, and 760 situations resulting in quarantine.
“So we’re looking at a dramatically smaller number of quarantines than we probably would see in a typical situation,” said Stage. “In those same situations prior to the changes, we did have probably five to 10 situations where possibly a student developed symptoms as a result of being a close contact in the school setting.”
Stage reiterated the challenge in comparing case numbers from month to month, since there has recently been a decrease in cases county-wide.
“Early January we saw a big spike in our numbers and we saw (an) exponential number of cases,” said Stage. “So we’ve actually seen a sharp decline.”
“In fact, I think one of our buildings this week hasn’t experienced a COVID case — knock on wood,” Stage continued, “and only one last week, for the entire building.”
