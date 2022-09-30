ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development of the Dandy Mini Mart located on Wagon Wheel Road at their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The development, which will include the demolition of the existing Dandy Mini Mart, will provide a temporary structure that will keep the gas pumps in operation.
A “Dandy Jr.” will be put in place of the store to prevent a complete shut down. It will have limited merchandise but will include coffee and snacks.
The mini store will not provide restrooms but a portable trailer will be available with hand wash and toilets.
A representative from Dandy shared that construction on the store would likely begin immediately following an approval from the board.
“There is no change to the site except the footprint of the building will be slightly larger,” site engineer Joshua Woodrig said. “We are going to reconnect all the existing utilities already there and the diameter of the water line will be increased.”
Additionally, the representative from Dandy shared that a time will come when fuel lines and controls need to be run back into the new store and the Dandy Jr. will be shut down for a short period of time.
The development is estimated to take about eight months until completion.
