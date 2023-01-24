TOWANDA — A large crowd of concerned individuals recently gathered in front of the Bradford County Courthouse for the 20th annual Rally for Life, sponsored by the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life.
President Michael Kilmer addressed the crowd, saying Pennsylvania abortions are now legal through 23 weeks after conception.
“At 23 weeks, the baby is so well-developed that it has to be torn limb from limb and have the pieces extracted by instruments,” Kilmer said. “It is a horrific and painful death for the baby. Pro-abortionists deny decades of science and medical consensus that tell us intricate details about the unborn. At six weeks, the baby has a heartbeat, at 10 weeks the unique fingerprints are forming, by 15 weeks they can be seen sucking their thumb and they feel pain. Unfortunately, pro-abortion advocates don’t favor allowing pregnant mothers to view an ultrasound showing their baby moving before making a decision to end that baby’s life or statistics show more women would chose life instead of abortion.”
Kilmer closed by thanking State Rep. Tina Pickett and Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko for their steadfast support of Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life.
After the Courthouse gathering, many participants marched down Main Street to the Veterans Bridge and back, carrying signs that read “Life — the First Inalienable Right,” “Abortion Kills Children,” and “LIFE, What a Beautiful Choice.”
A non-denominational prayer service was held after the Rally at the St. Peter and Paul Church where Rev. Rob Wuethrich from the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church spoke. He framed his message around the words from “Horton Hears a Who,” a book written by Dr. Seuss that says “A person is a person, no matter how small.”
He was followed by former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller who said his son’s near death experience strengthened his pro-life views and his belief that people have a right to life, even the unborn.
For more information about the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life and their efforts on behalf of LIFE, you can call Michael Kilmer at 570-746-0100.
