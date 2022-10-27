TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jonathan Vives, 30, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Vives for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2021.
Harold Space, 59, of Warren Center, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months to 96 months followed by Probation Supervision for a term of five years, he will also be listed on the Sex Offender Registration for a lifetime, for the offenses of Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2 and failure to verify his address under Megan’s Law, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Space following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on Dec. 15, 2021.
Christopher Lynch, 53, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for one year to seven years, he will be eligible for the State Drug Treatment Program, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Felony 3.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Lynch for the offense occurring on May 31, 2022.
Michael Benjamin, 37, of Meshoppen, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 42 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, Restitution of $50,327, for the offenses of Theft by Deception, Felony 3, Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3, and Retail Theft, Felony 3,
Pennsylvania State Police and Athens Township Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township and Athens Township on Jan. 17, 2021 through Feb. 17, 2021 and Aug. 23, 2020.
Michael Vrabel, 23, of Rome, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offenses of Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1, and Harassment, Misdemeanor 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vrabel following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on Feb. 2, 2022.
Michael Longcoy, 33, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to seven years for the offenses of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Felony, and Person not to Possess Firearms, Misdemeanor 1.
Bradford County Drug Task Force arrested Longcoy for the offense occurring on March 12, 2021.
Zachary Frank, 19, of Chemung, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight days to 15 months for the offenses of Robbery, Felony 3 and Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Athens Township Police arrested Frank for the offenses occurring on Jan. 1, 2022.
Dawne McClintic, 57, of Leraysville, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, Restitution of $668, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClintic following investigation of incidents that occurred in Pike Township on Jan. 1, 2022 through March 28, 2022.
Jason Salle, 34, of Troy, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Troy Borough Police arrested Salle for the offense occurring on Oct. 14, 2021.
Steven Spencer, 45, Wyalusing, PA was sentenced to Incarceration in the State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 84 months, fines of $2,500 plus court costs, he will lose his license for 18 months an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spencer following an investigation that occurred in Towanda Borough on July 13, 2020.
