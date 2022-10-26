SAYRE — A man who escaped police after a high-speed chase in August was finally arraigned Tuesday and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail by Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
According to Sayre Police, Jacob Wayne White, 47, of Glen Aubrey, N.Y., was charged with fleeing police and escape, both grade-three felonies; reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, both second-degree misdemeanors; and summary traffic offenses for his alleged role in the incident, which began shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Police explained that the incident began when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle driven by White for an expired registration on South Keystone Avenue.
Police said White then immediately passed another vehicle in a construction zone and no passing zone. White then turned onto West Pine Street before turning south onto Route 220. Police stated that the chase continued on Wolcott Hollow Road, Wilawana Road and several others before entering Wellsburg in New York and continuing on a winter maintenance road.
Police said officers were forced to discontinue the pursuit after their vehicle sustained a flat tire. Officers also observed White lay his motorcycle down and flee into the woods. Officers continued the chase on foot but were ultimately unable to locate him.
Officers were later able to confirm White’s identity after observing several tattoos on his arms during the pursuit and utilizing social media tips as well as positive identification from a relative. Officers attempted unsuccessfully to reach White via phone, and subsequently notified Binghamton Police.
White is due back in court before Judge Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
