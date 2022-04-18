SAYRE — For families facing difficulties with finances in light of the pandemic and related economic impacts, Sayre Borough officials want residents to know that help is available.
During their workshop meeting this week, council members highlighted a state grant program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, available to low-income households who are behind in their water or sewer bills.
“Households that qualify are eligible to receive up to $2,500 for their water bills, and another $2,500 for sewer bills,” said the borough’s Candy Ferguson. “We think it’s a great program that many residents who need help can benefit from.”
Ferguson explained that the program was launched by the state on Jan. 4 and will remain open until the funds earmarked for the initiative run out.
The statewide program is not only open to borough residents, but any Pennsylvania residence that is behind in water or sewer bills.
Ferguson added that the outstanding bills will be paid to the municipality directly from the state, and the payment will be forgiven from the resident. Since it’s a grant and not a loan, there is no need for residents to pay it back.
“It’s just something that people should be aware of,” she said. “Even if it’s not the full amount of $2,500, it can still be a huge help to families and households who need it.”
To learn more or apply, residents can go online to www.compass.pa.us or stop by state Rep. Tina Pickett’s Office or the Bradford County Assistance Office in Towanda.
