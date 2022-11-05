On Tuesday, midterm election day will descend upon the community and the country, and local voters will have much to decide on as they hit the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York.
Election Day in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania residents will have much to vote on as they decide major seats in the governor’s office as well as the U.S. Senate.
In the gubernatorial race, attorney general Josh Shapiro is running on the Democratic ticket as state Sen Doug Mastriano seeks the position as the Republican. Incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is not allowed to run again due to term limits. Also appearing on the ballot will be the Green Party’s Christina Digiulio, Keystone Party’s Joseph Soloski and Libertarian Matt Hackenburg.
In the Senate race, Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Also appearing on the ballot will be the Green Party’s Richard Weiss, Keystone Party’s Daniel Wassmer and Libertarian Erik Chase Gerhardt.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican incumbent Dan Meuser will try to fend off Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman.
Additionally, Keystone State voters will cast their votes on the lieutenant governor’s race, in which Democrat Austin Davis will square off against Republican Carrie DelRosso. Additionally, the Green Party’s Michael Bagdes-Canning, Keystone Party’s Nicole Shultz and Libertarian Timothy McMaster will appear on the ballot.
In the race in the state House of Representatives, longtime Republican incumbent Tina Pickett is running uncontested.
Election Day in New York
New York voters will have no shortage of decisions either as they hit the polls on Tuesday.
In the governor’s race, Democrat Kathy Hochul is looking to get her own term as she finishes former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s term. She is being challenged by Republican Lee Zeldin.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Chuck Schumer is looking to defend his seat from Republican challenger Joe Pinion. Independent Diane Sare will also appear on the ballot.
Additionally, Republican Alison Esposito will challenge Democrat Antonio Delgado for the lieutenant governor post, while Democratic incumbent Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will seek re-election against Republican Paul Rodriguez. Also, the District 19 Congressman post will come down to Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marcus Molinaro.
Chemung voters will have the additional decision of voting on the U.S. House race for District 56, which is being sought by Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nicholas Langworthy. Also, Republican Joe Donovan will look to obtain former county legislator Brian Hyland’s seat after Hyland passed away two weeks ago. Donovan is being challenged by Conservative Party candidate Ryan Purvis.
In uncontested races, state Senate District 58 Republican incumbent Thomas O’Mara is seeking re-election, as is fellow Republican incumbent Chris Friend in District 124 of the New York State Assembly.
Polling places on the Pennsylvania
side of the Valley region
- Athens Borough First Ward — Athens Area School District Administration building basement
- Athens Borough Second Ward — Chemung View Apartments
- Athens Borough Third Ward — Borough Hall
- Athens Borough Fourth Ward — Page Manor
- Athens Township First District — Community room at the Gateway Commons
- Athens Township Second District — Township municipal building
- Litchfield Township — Township municipal building
- Ridgebury Township — Township municipal building
- Rome Borough — Presbyterian Church educational building
- Rome Township — Township municipal building
- Sayre Borough First Ward — Church of the Redeemer
- Sayre Borough Second Ward — Keystone Manor
- Sayre Borough Third Ward — Fire Hall in Milltown
- Sayre Borough Fourth Ward — St. John Lutheran Church
- Sayre Borough Fifth Ward — Department of Public Works building
- Smithfield Township — Township social hall
- Sheshequin Township — Municipal complex
- South Waverly Borough — Borough municipal building
- Ulster Township — Township Municipal Building.
Polling places on the New York
side of the Valley region
- Town of Barton Districts One, Two and Three — Waverly Village Hall
- Town of Barton District Five — Lockwood Fire Hall
- Town of Barton Districts Four and Seven — Barton Town Hall
- Candor Districts One and Three — Candor Fire Station
- Candor District Two — Weltonville Fire Hall
- Newark Valley Districts One and Two — Newark Valley Fire Hall
- Nichols Districts One and Two — Nichols United Methodist Church
- Spencer Districts One and Two — Spencer Town Hall
- Tioga District One — Loyal Order of the Moose building
- Tioga District Two — Tioga Town Hall
- Chemung — Chemung Town Hall and Chemung Fire Hall
- Van Etten — Van Etten Town Hall.
