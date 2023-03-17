Waverly looking to revamp parking restrictions

WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly’s board of trustees this week approved the purchase of a device that will enhance enforcement of parking violations in the downtown sector of the municipality.
Additionally, the board is moving forward with a proposal to increase parking fines to further deter potential violators.
While trustees have been exploring the issue for a few months, any concrete action was held up due to the lack of a village parking map, which would log and display all of the available parking spaces in the downtown area. The original parking map has been missing for years, and was presumably destroyed in a fire many years ago. However, that map has now been replaced.
“Parking has been an issue since I joined the force several years ago,” said Waverly Police Chief Russell Buesink, Jr., who presented the new map to the board. “Hopefully, this proposal will help, especially since we’re no longer able to chalk car tires because of a change in state law.”
As it stands now, most parking violations in the village are enforced with a $10 parking ticket. Those violations would increase to $25. Additionally, repeat offenders would be fined $50, and parking in a handicap space illegally would net a $75 ticket.
“This is by no means any kind of ‘money-making’ measure on our part,” Buesink said. “We just want people to think twice. We would rather not have to enforce it. We just want it to be a deterrent.”
The new device, which costs nearly $17,000 over a three-year period, is a smartphone-like piece of equipment that logs vehicles into its system and will ping cars that are parked too long or illegally.
Buesink noted that the current two-hour downtown parking limit is difficult to enforce, but hopes the new device will aid in that process.
Village officials will also look into hiring a part-time parking attendant for the summer to help police with enforcement. Additionally, more handicap spaces may be implemented as well.
“The goal is not to make anyone’s lives difficult, it’s just to improve the parking in the downtown area so more people can visit,” Buesink added.
