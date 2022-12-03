SAYRE — A staple Christmas event at Guthrie is finally returning to Robert Packer Hospital on Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, the Guthrie Holiday Craft Fair will once again be held across clinic atrium and feature approximately 50 vendors — all of which boast handcrafted wares.
“Every vendor is either an employee of Guthrie, a family member, volunteer or retiree,” said organizer Suzanne Storelli. “We’re going to have a full house.”
Vendors are not the only reason to attend the craft fair, she explained. The Grinch will also visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sanphy’s Academy of Music & Arts will be offering performances from noon until 3 p.m. Additionally, a basket raffle will be held.
Best of all, proceeds raised from the event will be going to a good cause, said Storelli.
“All proceeds will be donated to the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund,” she said. “That fund helps patients with some of their financial needs while they receive treatment. It also helps Guthrie employees and community members in times of need as well.”
The popular holiday event had been put on hiatus during the height of the pandemic, meaning it has not been held since 2019, Storelli said.
“And in 2019 we had a snow and ice storm, so it’s really been more like three years since we’ve had it,” she added. “And now after all this time, we’re just super excited to really get back and just see everyone again.”
Storelli noted that “seeing everyone” does not just refer to the vendors who participate.
“People come from all over to visit the fair,” she said. “It’s one of the best ones around and people love it. The hospital staff love it and so do the patients who visit it. It’s just a great community service event to get people into the holiday spirit.”
