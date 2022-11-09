A steady stream of voters kept poll workers extremely busy throughout the day during election day as decisions needed to be made on the futures of the governorships of both Pennsylvania and New York, as well as a key race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
As of 10:45 p.m. in Bradford County, Republicans boasted healthy leads in both of the aforementioned races as approximately half of the 37,660 registered voters cast their ballots.
For governor, Doug Mastriano led Josh Shapiro 12,036 votes to 6,093 votes — or 64.76 percent. In the Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz gathered 12,436 Bradford County votes compared to 5,469 for John Fetterman — or 66.99 percent.
In the Ninth Congressional District race, Republican Dan Meuser cruised to a Bradford County clinch with 13,259 votes compared to 5,011 votes for Democrat Amanda R. Waldman.
In the uncontested races for state House of Representatives, Republican Clint Owlett won 6,203 Bradford County votes for District 68, while fellow Republican Tina Pickett picked up 10,080 votes for her 110th District.
Tioga County
Unofficial results for Tioga County also rolled in Tuesday evening. In the governor’s race, Republican Lee Zeldin took 12,709 of the votes compared to Democrat Kathy Hochul’s 5,976 votes.
In the comptroller’s race, incumbent Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli won 6,733 Tioga County votes while Republican challenger Paul Rodriguez took 11,686 votes.
For attorney general, incumbent Democrat Letitia James gathered 6,275 votes in Tioga County, but Republican Michael Henry won 12,158 votes in the county.
Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senator’s race, incumbent Democrat Charles Schumer won 6,590 Tioga County votes, but Republican Joe Pinion took 11,827 votes.
In the 19th Congressional District race, Republican Marcus Molinaro sailed to a Tioga County win over Democrat Josh Riley with 11,664 votes to 6,808, respectively.
In the state Senate race, Republican Thomas O’Mara ran uncontested and won 14,237 votes in Tioga County. There were 102 write-in votes. Additionally, incumbent Assemblyman Chris Friend ran uncontested and gathered 14,235 votes in the county. There were 96 write-ins for that race.
More locally, the Town of Nichols saw a contested race for council as Republican Jonathan Ladd Yost won over Democrat Brenda Fay-Pelotte with 533 votes to 306, respectively. Additionally, in the Town of Spencer Justice race, Republican Michael F. Roy gathered 523 votes to prevail over the Common Sense party’s Andrew B. Thornton’s 446 votes.
Other uncontested races in Tioga County included:
- County court, surrogate court, family court judge — Republican Adam Schumacher — 14,555 votes
- County coroner — Republican Warren S. Stu Bennett — 13,870 votes
- Town of Barton Council — Republican Jeffrey Coleman — 1,928 votes
- Town of Nichols Justice — Republican Michael T. Grinage II — 706 votes
- Town of Tioga Council — Republican Paul Welch — 1,220 votes.
Chemung County
Republicans also led the way for voters in Chemung County, according to unofficial election results from Tuesday night. In the governor’s race, Zeldin won 17,965 of the county votes compared to Hochul’s 9,184 votes.
For comptroller, Rodriguez cruised to a Chemung County victory with 15,943 votes over DiNapoli’s 10,967 votes. Additionally, for attorney general, James took 9,693 votes, but Henry brought home 16,967 votes.
In the Senate race, Schumer won 10,183 votes and Pinion took 16,527 votes from Chemung County. For the 23rd Congressional District race, Republican Nick Langworthy won 17,265 votes, while Democrat Max H. Della Pia won 9,375 votes.
In a unique race in which incumbent to the county legislature’s sixth district Brian Hyland passed away two weeks before the election, Republican Joe Donovan was added to the ballot late to replace Hyland. He easily took the race with 1,223 votes compared to the Conservative and Freedom Party’s Ryan Purvis, who won 516 votes.
In a contested race for a Town of Van Etten Council seat, Republican Andrew A. Larison held off independent Heather Gable with 340 votes to 135 votes, respectively.
Other uncontested races in Chemung County included:
- State Senate District 58 — Republican Thomas O’Mara — 20,968 votes
- State Assembly District 124 — Republican Chris Friend — 17,905 votes
- State Assembly District 132 — Republican Philip A. Palmesano — 2,996 votes
- County Executive — Republican Chris Moss — 20,371 votes
- County treasurer — Republican Jennifer Furman — 20,010 votes
- Town of Ashland Justice — Leon E. Tuttle — 443 votes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.