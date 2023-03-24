SAYRE — A project that began last year in an effort to perform maintenance work on the Packer Avenue bridge in Sayre is continuing this year following action made this week by the Sayre Borough Council.
Specifically, the borough approved an agreement with Norfolk Southern to incur and bill costs associated with project coordination and the review of project plans for the repairs as proposed by the Larson Design Group (LDG). The cost to the borough is not to exceed $20,000.
The agreement is the next step in a process that began last year following a Bradford County bridge inspection revealed some “wear and tear” work that needed to be done to the structure. That portion of the endeavor was relatively minor and did not require coordination with the railroad company, which utilizes the tracks that run under the bridge. The next portion of the project looks to address the decking, joints and other aspects of the bridge.
As part of the agreement with Norfolk Southern, LDG will prepare a small concept package and submit to the railroad company for its review to determine the preliminary engineering costs that would be incurred by the borough for Phase 2 of the project.
The package will include:
Location map
Site photos
Description of the repair work to be completed and how it will be accomplished
Project sponsor and other information as requested.
