A new sheriff in town

WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly’s police department will kick off the new year with a new leader.
After 9 1/2 years as the village police chief, Dan Gelatt will be stepping down on Dec. 23.
During the village board of trustees meeting Tuesday, which Gelatt and several other officers attended, the board members thanked Gelatt for his years of dedication and service.
Trustees also unanimously approved Gelatt’s replacement — Officer Russell Buecink, Jr., who has been on the village force for three years. His salary was set at $81,477.
Buecink said he has 12 years of law enforcement experience, and his career began in Jamestown.
“I don’t think too much is going to change,” he said on replacing Gelatt. “I’m going to learn as much as I can from him, but we’re just going to continue supporting and protecting the community.”
Buecink noted that officer recruitment is a key issue he’ll face as chief, and one that is challenging police departments all over the region.
“We want to build up our recruitment and equipment, and just show people how great it is to serve a community like Waverly,” he said. “We all love working for this community, and we’re fortunate to live in a community that also supports their police.”
More information on this story will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.