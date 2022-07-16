VAN ETTEN — The Town of Van Etten board voted Thursday evening to send a series of propositions regarding the legalization of cannabis in the town’s jurisdiction to the ballot in November.
The board had previously opted out of allowing both licensed dispensaries and cannabis cafes in Dec. 2021, but has now decided to let Van Etten residents decide the fate of such establishments.
The resolution passed on Thursday will put two propositions to a vote, one legalizing both licensed dispensaries and on-site consumption, and the other allowing only dispensaries with no consumption.
This allows an option for residents who may be comfortable with dispensaries operating in Van Etten, but may not like the idea of public consumption.
If the majority of residents vote “No” on both propositions, neither dispensaries or on-site consumption will be permitted within the town’s borders.
The first proposition currently reads “Shall Local Law No. 4 of 2021, as adopted by the Town of Van Etten on Dec. 2, 2021, to prohibit the establishment of retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten, be amended to allow retail cannabis to locate and operate within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten?”
Voting yes on this proposition would allow for dispensaries to set up shop in Van Etten, but on-site consumption would remain illegal.
The second proposition currently reads “Shall Local Law No. 4 of 2021, as adopted by the Town of Van Etten on Dec. 2, 2021, to prohibit the establishment of retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten, be amended to allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten?”
Voting yes on this proposition would allow dispensaries to operate in Van Etten and allow patrons to consume cannabis on-site.
Town Supervisor George Keturi agreed with concerned residents that the wording of the propositions is confusing, and noted that the verbiage is not yet official and can be changed.
He did add that the wording of the propositions does have to meet standards set by the State of New York.
What is official is the fate of cannabis businesses in Van Etten being decided by voters in November.
