Pies for a purpose

ATHENS — — Students at Lynch Bustin Elementary School in Athens raised over $2,000 Friday for a fellow Wildcat who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
According to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, Cadance Saxon, a sixth grader at Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens, received a diagnosis of B-Cell-ALL acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December and was admitted to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia last week.
“Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone talked about what we could do to help this family, so the end of December we came up with the idea that every school could do something to help her,” Lynch Bustin third grade teacher and Teacher Ambassador for KCFCA Tressa Heffron said.
Heffron shared that all schools in the Athens Area School District have helped raise money for Cadance in the last few weeks, and this week Lynch Bustin did their part.
Heffron added that after brainstorming ideas, the school decided to do a penny war. Throughout the week, students at Lynch Bustin were able to bring in change or dollars to fill jars with different teacher’s faces and names to vote for whoever they wanted to take a pie in the face.
“Originally it was supposed to be four teachers, but our principal made it so that if we raised $1,000 she would take a pie, and we ended up with over $2,000,” Heffron said.
Students at Lynch Bustin raised a total of $2,316.79 to help Cadance.
Heffron added that money was also raised throughout the week by teachers wearing jeans and kids wearing a hat for a dollar, and pajama and slipper day.
She noted that each day, students could bring money to the buckets at a minimum of a dollar but could bring however much they wanted.
“We had so many kids that were so excited about it,” Heffron said. “We have the top six teachers (getting a pie in the face) because they were so close as well as the principal and the next seven teachers are the ones pieing them,” Heffron said.
She added that one teacher earned $300 in their jar alone.
“What I want everyone to understand is that much money that we had was all because kids were bringing in pennies,” Heffron said. “With all those tiny little pennies they think ‘mine doesn’t count’, but it does count and that’s so important for these kids to understand that every single penny counted and that’s a lot of money.”
Heffron shared that all the money raised with be given to KCFCA and they will then give it to Cadance’s family to use for whatever they need.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Heffron said.
Additionally, KCFCA recently announced that Cadance’s bone marrow is in remission and although she is not cured, the first round of chemo has worked and she is showing no signs of leukemia and will continue treatment.
