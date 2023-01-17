TIOGA — A recent audit completed by New York State Comptroller’s Thomas DiNapoli’s revealed that the Tioga Fire District’s Board of Fire Commissioners “did not always provide adequate oversight” of the district’s finances.
Additionally, auditors noted that board members did not complete mandatory fiscal oversight training.
“Had Board members attended the mandatory fire district commissioners’ training, they would have better positioned themselves to oversee the District’s financial activities and helped ensure reporting requirements were in place,” auditors stated.
State officials did acknowledge that the district’s treasurer performed all of the district’s financial duties, but the lack of oversight opened the possibility of improper purchases or irregularities.
Auditors issued the following recommendations to the district’s board:
Develop and adopt a written procuremen policy, as required.
Audit and approve all claims before they are paid by the Treasurer.
File the required delinquent AUDs with the comptroller’s office within 60 days of the close of the fiscal year.
Complete mandatory fiscal oversight training.
DiNapoli added that the district officials agreed with his office’s recommendations and indicated they will initiate corrective action. The full audit report can be found on the comptroller’s website at osc.state.ny.us.
