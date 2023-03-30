NEWARK VALLEY — An 18-year-old Endicott man will not face felony charges after his SUV struck and killed three people and seriously injured a fourth person in the Town of Newark Valley on Feb. 15.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Dominic V. Fontana will only be cited with a traffic violation of moving from his lane unsafely following the investigation into the crash.
Fontana is accused of leaving the southbound lane of travel on State Route 38 between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road in an unsafe manner and striking four pedestrians who were walking along the shoulder of the roadway, police said. John Stephens, 66, Kurtis Acker, 25, and Doreen Wood, 52, — all of Newark Valley — were killed as a result.
The fourth pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman, also from Newark Valley, was flown from the scene by LifeNet Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, and has since been released from the hospital, noted police.
“The investigation into this motor vehicle crash included a search warrant for the vehicle involved and the electronics within, as well as a subpoena for cell phone records,” police stated. “Video from several commercial vehicles’ on-board cameras, doorbell cameras along with business and residential security cameras were also reviewed. The Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing on Mr. Fontana.
“Following the investigation there was nothing found that would support criminal charges related to the crash,” police added. It was previously noted by police that Fontana remained on scene following the crash and cooperated with the investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police uniformed troopers, New York State Police CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) and UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) unit, Tioga County Emergency Services, Newark Valley Fire Department, Berkshire Fire District NY, Maine Emergency Squad, Inc., Owego Emergency Squad, LifeNet of New York, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Transportation.
