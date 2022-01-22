SAYRE — For the second time during this challenging school year, a nationally renowned student empowerment and empathy activation program is coming to Sayre.
Sweethearts & Heroes will bring its powerful programs to the Sayre Area School District from Monday, Jan. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 26.
“What did students lose during 2020?” said Tom Murphy, director and co-founder of Sweethearts & Heroes. “Developmental windows were disrupted. That’s why Sweethearts & Heroes is going to schools this year to focus on the human skills, such as empathy, compassion, and the other relationship skills that cause struggles for so many students. Our students need help with their social and emotional health — now more than ever. We like to say, ‘You can’t be a teacher of literacy without being a teacher of humanity first.’ That’s the focus that needs to happen for our children during this school year.”
Sweethearts & Heroes will spend Monday, Jan. 24, conducting professional development with teachers.
The morning of Tuesday, Jan. 25, the team will present its traditional program to students in grades K-3 at H. Austin Snyder Elementary. Murphy’s original Sweethearts & Heroes presentation focuses on “Empathetic Fitness” and HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist!) with an aim at preventing bullying and suicide. For 15 years, he has presented what he calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 2 million students in thousands of schools from New England to Hawaii. Murphy will be joined by Rick Yarosh, a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army — injured in Iraq with burns over most of his body — who gives messages about overcoming adversity.
“Just talking about awareness doesn’t fix anything,” said Murphy, a native of St. Albans, Vt. “What separates us from other anti-bullying presentations and projects is that we give each student a plan to activate their innate superpowers — to empower them to help others that are struggling with bullying or other challenges that all students face. Our message and strategies go way beyond bullying. We are about humanity, giving HOPE to the hopeless and making the world a better place.”
On Jan. 26, Sayre junior high students will perform work in Circle, which is based on the ancient ritual of sitting in a circle to communicate and build empathy. Sweethearts & Heroes teammate
Pat Fish leads Circle efforts. He first saw Sweethearts & Heroes as a middle school student in South Glens Falls, N.Y., a decade ago.
“Circle is about building a support network for students in all grades, so that when they are struggling with social and emotional obstacles, they will have the resources necessary to manage those struggles,” Murphy said. “If you dedicate to Circle, if you commit to Circle on a regular basis, an entire culture can change. We’ve seen it happen thousands of times.”
Also on Jan. 26, Sweethearts & Heroes will present to district high schoolers on leadership and adversity.
“Sweethearts & Heroes was in Sayre in August to kick off the 2021-22 school year. The presentation that was given to our staff, students, and administration was fantastic. The message was engaging, straightforward, and very well received,” Sayre High School Assistant Principal James Howey said.
“The Circles that were run with The Board of Education all the way through to the students were very powerful, with some students and teachers requesting more circle opportunities,” he added. “We are extremely thankful to be able to bring Sweethearts and Heroes back to Sayre Area School District to reenergize the message of self importance and empowerment.”
In late 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released 13 Pillows For Affective Teachers, a fictional and inspiring allegorical novel that covers the themes of HOPE and Action found in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum. 13 Pillows is available on Amazon. Digital or printed copies are available upon request. The book also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/13Pillows.
13 Pillows is based on real students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered during its time visiting schools.
For more information on Sweethearts & Heroes, visit: sweetheartsandheroes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.