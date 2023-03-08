SASD Board of Directors approves bid for Litchfield School Property

SAYRE — The Sayre School Board of Directors accepted and approved a bid for the Litchfield Elementary School property in the amount of $316,000 to Anthony and Charese McLinko at their meeting on Monday evening.
The Litchfield School and surrounding 90 acres have a history in the Valley as it was first built in 1967. The school was temporarily closed in 2011 by the school board at the time and was closed permanently in 2019.
Sayre School Board President Peter Quattrini shared with the public that discussion on the bids for the Litchfield property was done in executive session prior to the meeting. Additional discussion among the board of directors and members of the community occurred publicly at Monday night’s meeting.
Quattrini shared the totals of the five bids that Sayre Area School District received and the plans for each one.
According to Quattrini, bid number one for $246,400 wished to restore the Litchfield Elementary School building if possible or otherwise tear it down with plans for future housing and letting the district keep the mineral rights of the property.
Bid number two was for $318,000 for the entire property including the mineral rights, and bid number three for $180,000 with a 50/50 split of the mineral rights between the bidder and SASD with a full time environmental center opened up to the public.
The fourth bid totaled at $35,000 and did not discuss the mineral rights and included a $5,000 donation to the booster club as well as only 5 acres of the property.
Bid number five came to a total of $316,000 with the district retaining the mineral rights. Additionally, the bidder would like to use the property to host catered community events and plans to continue using the trails at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center at some capacity and leaving picnic areas open to the general public.
There was much deliberation among board members and the public for which bid to accept and approve.
Board member Debra Agnew stated that she believed bid number 3 was the best option for the kids of the district while fellow member Donnie Skerpon leaned toward a different bid.
“I looked across all the options and kind of went through the thought process of what can and how can the district benefit holistically for our students both financially and opportunity,” Skerpon said.
He added that there are many other opportunities in the area for conservation center activity including the Tanglewood Nature Center, Mount Pisgah State Park, and the Waterman Conservation Education Center.
“We have options there, and I guess I look at those options and then looking at the bid value I would tend to lean and personally look at bid five as the most attractive,” Skerpon said.
He went on to say that bid number five opens up a new business opportunity for the community and has long term value as some recurring tax benefit and the opportunity for the district to use the money as they see fit either for conservation purposes or anything else.
Board member James Shaw stated that bid number two was the best option due to it being the highest.
“If we wanted to keep the center open and the mineral rights then we should keep it,” Shaw said. “But I think it should go to the highest bidder and that’s my opinion.”
In response, board member Jaimee Alsing stated that the mineral rights are worth much more than two thousand dollars ($316,000 and $318,000) and that in her opinion, bid number 5 is the highest.
“Personally I struggle between three and five,” said Quattrini. “I know that the conservation district (Bradford County) proposed earlier on as a partnership between the Sayre School District and themselves to offer a science center for the children in this community, which I think would be a great opportunity for our kids, but I also wonder what $316,000 would do for this district right now. Moving forward, money that would come in from that and how that would help this district in the future and what we would do with those monies for our children. So I think either one would be the best benefits.”
“I want, and I know the rest of this board does too, we want what’s best for our children and this community,” he continued.
Members of the public spoke at the meeting to share their thoughts on the bids with the school board, discussing the possibilities that could come from the bidders.
“If you have a chance to put 40 houses out there and each one of those houses has one or two kids in it, that grows your school district overnight,” a resident said. “It also raises your tax revenue, which is things that we’re looking for. Plus, $318,000 is immediately in your budget.”
Another resident that lives directly across from the Litchfield School stated that possible housing would impact those in the neighborhood directly as well as certain types of businesses.
“We don’t want the increase of traffic,” the resident said. “It affects the whole road and everything everyday.”
The resident added that the possibility of low income housing could increase crime in the area.
After discussing the bids, Shaw made a motion for bid number two, which was denied as it failed to second from any board members.
Following this, Alsing made a motion for bid number five and received a second, leading to a vote.
The board of directors voted 6-2 with one abstention on the $316,000 bid that will allow the district to retain their mineral rights and open parts of the environmental center to the public as well as catered community events.
Agnew and Shaw voted no with Quattrini abstaining due to conflict.
