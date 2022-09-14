SAYRE — A Sayre man with a sawed-off rifle was charged Monday with breaking into a local garage and stealing a license plate.
According to borough police, Gregory Marshall Vincent, 30, was charged with one count each of grade-two felony burglary; grade-three felony criminal trespass; grade-three misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking; grade-three misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia; and a small amount of marijuana.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday when officers were called to a Desmond Street residence to assist with an investigation.
When they arrived on scene, officers observed a spray-painted Suzuki motorcycle with what appeared to be a sawed-off .22 caliber long rifle attached to it, police said. Officers ran the license plate, which led them to believe that it was stolen. When officers contacted the rightful owner of the plate, that individual confirmed to police that it was stolen.
Police said officers then made contact with Vincent, who was identified as the owner of the motorcycle. When officers asked Vincent how he obtained the license plate, he admitted stealing it from another motorcycle that did not belong to him while it was parked in a garage.
Vincent asked officers if he could obtain his cell phone from his apartment, and officers advised him that he could, but they would have to go with him as he was under arrest, police said.
Vincent agreed and let officers into his apartment, where they observed in plain view multiple items of drug paraphernalia, six hypodermic needles and illegal substances that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, said police.
Vincent was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. Vincent is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Sept. 27.
