TOWANDA — The 71st annual observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place on Thursday, May 5, and be observed locally on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda at noon.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord, Who Has Established Us,” based on the Bible verses in Colossians 2: 6-7: “So then, just as you have received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to walk in him, being rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, and overflowing with gratitude.”
In honor of the event, the Bradford County Commissioners will be issuing a Proclamation, designating May 5 as a Day of Prayer in Bradford County.
Local National Day of Prayer Coordinator Nancy Schrader invites everyone to join together this year on the steps of the Courthouse for this important event.
“Prayer has always been used in this country for guidance, protection and strength — even before we were a nation or a handful of colonies,” Schrader said. “Today, the need for prayer is as great as ever as our nation faces enemies abroad and at home, as we see a president dealing with the fact that our nation is divided. As the heroes of our nation did in the past, we must again bow our heads in prayer. We must ask the Lord to bless our leaders with wisdom and protection and give us the fortitude to overcome the challenges at hand. We must pray for those who are facing unspeakable tragedy in the Ukraine and around the world and ask the Lord to protect them and give them comfort.”
Schrader invites everyone to join together at noon on the steps of the Courthouse May 5 for this event.
““While every day should be prayerful, this annual observance will bring Christians of many persuasions together in renewed appreciation of the power of prayer,” she said “We hope you will plan to join us for the National Day of Prayer in Towanda.”
