SAYRE — An annual event dedicated to showcasing artwork created by local artisans returned for more fun with some Mother’s Day themed gift ideas.
The fifth annual Valley Arts4All event took place over the weekend at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
There were over 80 vendors with multiple paintings, photographs and crafts. There was also a food court with diverse dishes to serve, according to Kurt Priester, the event’s committee president. Although the rainy weather was a little worrisome, the day turned out to have decent weather that drew in large crowds, he noted.
Multiple musicians who performed on the main stage included the duo Zach Anderson and Gary Raupers; blues rock band Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept.; Awful Falafel; and Dusty and Friends.
For Mother’s Day, people could venture to the Athens-based Kreations by Lowery’s stand for a flowery gift. The business is selling and creating flower boutiques for any interested attendees.
“This is my first time at the event and it’s very exciting because this is the first time that this event has allowed a flower shop on it,” said Marina Burnard, a florist for the shop.
The event also offered free carnations to the first 150 mothers that arrived. Sunday also featured a photo booth where people could take photos with their moms.
There was also a community art project were kids draw on paper shaped like feathers that was added to an art mural.
Sayre High School Art Teacher Ashley Koopmann presented and sold her various artworks that consisted of portraits of people and animals.
“This is my second year here and it’s so fantastic to see so many people share their work with everyone,” she said.
Ninth grader Linda Zhang was one of Koopmann’s students who was there with her own tent filled with landscape paintings and bookmarks that she created herself.
“I’m so proud of her,” said Koopmann. “This event exists to give kids like her a platform for her art.”
Seventh grader Jayden Smith was selling his displayed paintings and various artworks with his mother Tiffany at his side.
“It’s always important to celebrate the arts,” said Priester. “As an art teacher at Harlan Rowe Middle School, it’s great to see the kids participate and play a vital role in this event.”
