WAVERLY — Following a quiet public hearing for the proposed spending plan for the Village of Waverly’s next fiscal year, trustees unanimously approved the budget, which Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh initially called “one of the best budgets” he’s ever helped put together.
Sinsabaugh, who serves on the village’s budget committee, reiterated that sentiment following the public hearing this week, and again thanked the municipality’s department heads and staff for their assistance on building the package.
The highlight of the budget is the 1.1 percent drop in the village tax rate, from $15.89 to $15.71 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to a copy of the spending plan.
Despite the tax rate drop, the amount to be raised by the local property tax will actually increase 1.3 percent, from $2,220,671 to $2,249,895 — primarily due to a 2.5 percent increase in the village’s assessment roll.
Overall, the budget itself is set to go up by 3.4 percent, from $3,138,607 to $3,248,193. Additionally, revenues from sources other than taxes saw a considerable bump of 8.8 percent, from nearly $918,000 to over $998,298.
Meanwhile, the village water budget is set to increase from $759,968 to $773,348, and metered water sales revenue will rise from $690,468 to $699,348. Officials noted that water rates will remain the same.
The sewer budget is also set to increase from $1,142,925 to $1,162,963, according to a copy of the proposed budget provided by the village, and sewer charge revenue will rise from $685,625 to $743,133.
The local sewer rate is also seeing an increase of 25 cents — from $4.88 to $5.13 per 100 cubic feet of water usage. However, the annual sewer capital charge will do down $20, from $156 to $136 per dwelling unit.
The village cemetery budget is set to increase from $47,300 to $48,450.
