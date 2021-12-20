Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jeremy Hurlburt, 46, Meshoppen, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 54 days to 6 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hurlburt following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on July 14, 2021.
Michael Stone, 26, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 14 months, fines of $800.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary offense.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Stone for the offenses occurring on February 23, 2020.
Michael Spencer, 51, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Spencer for the offense occurring on October 1, 2020.
J.R. Overacker, 46, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Overacker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on February 14, 2021.
Tyler Haines, 32, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, general impairment, 3rd offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Haines for the offenses occurring on January 4, 2021.
Douglas Funk, 44, Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, a fine of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Funk for the offense occurring on April 15, 2021.
Joshua R. Vanderpool, 32, Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 19 months 78 days to 72 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (2.5 to 10 grams of methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offenses occurring on March 14, 2021.
Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Vanderpool following investigation of incidents that occurred in Litchfield Township on July 28, 2020.
Trevor Dannelly, 29, Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months and 99 days to 36 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Dannelly for the offense occurring on April 8, 2021.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Dannelly following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Borough on August 14, 2021.
Michael A. Harrington, 40, Warren Center, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 26 months to 7 years, fines of $2150.00; he will also lose his driver’s license for18 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, a felony of the third degree (third offense in 10 years), (fourth in lifetime), and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harrington following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on September 25. 2020 and March 15, 2021.
Officer Seth Murielle of the Sayre Borough Police Department also arrested Harrington for the offenses occurring on April 19, 2021.
Brandon Williams, 23, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 6 months and 72 hours to 30 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Receiving Stolen Property, a Misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on December 30, 2020.
Ronald Brown, 58, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a Misdemeanor.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on May 30, 2021.
Brooke Maloney, 26, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 months to 60 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Felony.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Maloney for the offense occurring on March 8, 2021.
