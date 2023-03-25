PennDOT shares what's next for SR 199 reconstruction project

Drivers in the Valley can prepare for another season of heavy road construction as details for the Keystone Avenue project have been released.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the continuation of the roadway reconstruction project that is currently being done on State Route 199, which runs directly through Athens and Sayre Boroughs.
The project begins at the north side of the railroad tracks on SR 199 on Main Street in Athens and goes to the New York State line. Main Street and Keystone Avenue in Sayre make up a majority of the project.
Kriger Construction Inc. serves as the construction business on the project.
During the meeting, a PennDOT representative shared an overview of the project, which started in 2020 and will take approximately two more years to construct.
Since 2020, PennDOT has finished reconstruction on Spring Street and Mohawk Street from the NYS Line along Keystone Avenue to approximately Lockhart Street in Sayre.
The reconstruction project will include new curbing and sidewalks, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accommodations at appropriate intersections including curb ramps, an improved drainage system, signal upgrades at three intersections, utility upgrades, tree trimming, paving reconstruction, and line painting. Intersections on Pine, Lincoln, and Lockhart street, will see these upgrades during construction.
The project is to be constructed in half widths with southbound direction using SR 199 throughout and the northbound direction will be detoured to various routes as each phase of construction progresses.
The PennDOT representative shared that the project consists of 12 phases ordered backwards beginning at the NYS Line. Phases 12 through seven have already been completed.
In 2023, phases six and five will be constructed.
During these two phases, SR 199 from Lockhart to Lincoln Streets will see full depth reconstruction and new curbs and sidewalks added. In addition, drainage work will be done including reconstruction of the storm drain system and temporary paving (patching) with remaining work for cross pipes. Short term lane closures that will reopen each night will be used to complete construction.
Phase six will take approximately 63 days and will be constructed from June to July of this year in the northbound direction. Then, July and August in the southbound direction. Construction will take place on North Keystone Avenue from Lockhart Street to Chemung Street.
Following this, phase five will begin and will take 44 days from August to September in the northbound direction, then September to October in the southbound direction. Construction will take place on South Keystone Avenue from Chemung Street to Lincoln Street.
Traffic control will include lane closures and South Elmer Avenue used as a detour for both phases. Truck traffic will be diverted using US 220, I-86, and NY SR 17.
PennDOT shared that contractors will coordinate directly with property owners prior to work at their access. In addition, temporary measures will be constructed to maintain pedestrian access to businesses and parking lots as well as permission from the boroughs for residents to park on side streets.
Next year, phases three, two, and one will be constructed. Details on these phases were not provided. Completion of the project in its entirety is anticipated for October 2024.
For more information on the reconstruction project, visit https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/Bradford-County-SR-199-010.aspx
