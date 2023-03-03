The Salvation Army of Sayre awards bell ringers

Pictured are Jeff Merrick, players from the Athens High School soccer team, a representative from C&N Bank, and Major Chris Ramirez of The Salvation Army of Sayre.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments