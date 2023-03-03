The Salvation Army of Sayre awards bell ringers

SAYRE — The Salvation Army of Sayre recognized the bell ringers from last year’s holiday season on Wednesday evening during a dinner for the volunteers.
Major Chris Ramirez shared that there were over 700 hours in belling ringing this past November and December between various groups and individuals braving the cold for a good cause.
Ramirez added that $13,000 was raised for The Salvation Army from the bell ringers for the kettle fundraiser last holiday season.
Several awards were given out on Wednesday to recognize the volunteers.
The awards included C&N Bank for the Top Fundraising Business of The Year, the Waverly Rotary Club for Volunteer Group of The Year with the most hours of any volunteer group, The Athens High School soccer team for the First Timer award, Banana Curve Diner for the Golden Kettle award by raising the most money out of 20 businesses with their countertop kettle, and the Valley United Presbyterian Church for Top Fundraising Group of The Year.
In addition, volunteer Jeff Merrick received the Bell Ringer of The Year award as he rang four hours everyday for a total of over 300 hours in volunteer time last year.
“We had a good season,” Ramirez said. “We’re going to continue to build our volunteer groups next year. So, if there are families or groups that would like to volunteer they can just give us a call and we’ll get them on the list for next year.”
The Salvation Army of Sayre can be reached at (570) 888-2153.
