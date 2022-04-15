WAVERLY — After a lengthy discussion during their board meeting Tuesday, village trustees approved a proposal by HUNT Engineers for engineering services for work on the vacant Waverly Village Hall wing.
The services could cost up to $42,500 if the municipality opts to ultimately move forward with renovations and repairs on the facility. Trustees said the engineering services would be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds.
The move is the latest development on an issue that dates back years for the village as trustees grapple with what to do with the unfinished wing, which has run into structural problems as officials have struggled to find a potential suitor to use the facility.
Discussions with Tioga County on what to do with the unused village wing go back months. There was initially significant interest from both sides to set up the location for the county’s mental health services, but the estimated cost of the renovations to make the space suitable for operations made it apparent that other county departments would need to set up in the wing as well to make it feasible.
However, there has been little movement on a potential village and county partnership since January.
“We have to do something,” Trustee Keith Correll commented. “It should’ve been done five years ago, so to wait any more — it’s just going to fall apart.”
His fellow board members agreed, despite not knowing what the future may hold for the annex. Trustee Kasey Traub noted that it would cost even more to simply demolish it.
“The ARPA money is a Godsend,” Correll said. “I think this is just the kind of thing that money should be used for.”
In total, the village will receive $422,050.01 from the federal government under ARPA as unrestricted funds — meaning there are no restrictions on the way the money can be used.
