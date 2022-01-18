SPENCER — During the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District board of education meeting last week, the board heard a presentation from GST BOCES Superintendent Kelly Houck.
Houck started by noting that GST BOCES covers 21 different school districts across a 2,000 square mile area.
“(That’s) pretty large, when you think about trying to create quality collaborations,” she said. “That can be challenging.”
Houck said that quality collaborations is exactly what GST BOCES provides, despite the challenges, and she expressed pride in her team for being able to work together well.
Houck noted that there are currently 46 S-VE students in career and technical education programs, nine in P-TECH, and 14 in special education.
Some other services that Houck said GST BOCES provides to S-VE include instructional support, arts in education, grant writing, labor relations, safety and risk management, essential business operations and food service.
“There’s others, but that’s just a few,” she said. “I know that you are well aware that it’s not just a breadth of quality of the service that can be achieved at a really high level when you do collaborate together, but it’s the financial advantage, too.”
Houck added that GST BOCES is always looking for ways to expand and grow to meet the needs of the districts.
“If (there is) a service that doesn’t exist currently, we can certainly explore the opportunity and the possibility of creating a new service,” she said. “We just need to have a regional need and we’ll need to have two districts that need the same service so that it can be shared.”
Houck ended by discussing the proposed capital project, which she said is the first of its kind for GST BOCES.
“It’s a 20 million dollar proposed project,” stated Houck, who went on to say the work itself boils down to two things.
“A lot of underground utility work (needs to be done) on all three of our campuses, but predominantly at the Bush Campus,” she said. “A lot of that underground utilities is original, and you can imagine the issues that that (causes).”
The other large aspect of the proposed project is the construction of multipurpose gymnasiums on both the Coopers Campus and the Wildwood Campus.
“Right now, they do not have a facility as such,” said Houck. “It’s really about equity. Our kids on (these two) campuses do not have the same experience and are not afforded the same experience because the space isn’t there.”
According to Houck, the debt for this proposed capital project will be held by GST BOCES and will not cause any financial burden for the individual school districts.
She also noted that this project is unique compared to other BOCES projects because all residents of the 21 GST BOCES school districts will be eligible to vote on the project.
“We tentatively have scheduled March 22 from noon to 6 p.m. on each of our campuses to vote,” said Houck. “So there will be a voting location at Bush Campus, Wildwood, and Coopers, hoping that geographically that supports everybody’s needs.”
The decision to not host voting at the individual school districts was made in an effort to emphasize the fact that this is a BOCES project.
“We really wanted to be mindful of that and protect all that you have going on within your own districts and capital projects,” said Houck. “Hopefully by having the voting locations on the BOCES campuses, that helps with that.”
More information about the proposed capital project and vote is expected to be distributed throughout the districts in February.
