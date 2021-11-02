BARTON — The Barton Town Board approved the town’s 2022 budget following a public hearing on Monday evening.
The budget for the most part remained the same throughout the process, with $242,100 to be collected by tax for the general fund and $598,500 for the highway fund.
Additionally, the tax rate was set at $2.52 per thousand, a 10-cent increase from 2021.
The only adjustment made to the budget was the hourly rate to be paid to the town’s deputy clerk.
The budget originally allocated an hourly rate of $16 per hour, but it was increased to $16.90 per hour, with the money being transferred from the personal services fund, so the total amount in the budget did not change.
The water fund budget is $77,743 and the sewer fund budget is $130,450.
In total, the council anticipates $2,931,043 in appropriations with $840,600 to be raised by tax. And additional $100,610 will be allocated to the unexpected fund balance.
Estimated revenue from the townwide general fund is $211,840, and $53,910 for part town.
The townwide highway fund has an estimated revenue of $1,000, and the part town highway fund estimates $979,000.
The water fund estimated revenue is $73,633 with $4,110 in the unexpected fund balance, and the sewer fund estimated revenue is $130,450.
The sum of estimated revenue for the Town of Barton is $1,449,833.
The board also enacted a local law to allow an override of the tax levy limit, resulting in a 4.1 percent increase to the tax levy.
“The tax levy is the total amount of dollars the town brings in. It’s separate from the tax rate,” Supervisor Don Foster said. “As I’ve stated in the past, we’ve got bills to pay and costs are going up. This tax increase, in my opinion, is modest. It is not anything major.”
