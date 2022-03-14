Guthrie: COVID hospitalizations down to single digits

SAYRE — As of Friday, March 11, the Guthrie health system had only eight patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — a decrease of four in seven days. Of those eight patients, five were unvaccinated — a decrease of three — and three were vaccinated — a decrease of one.
Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus; they do not include patients who test positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another condition.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 77 positive COVID-19 cases — 36 more than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 127 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 5.37 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated 10 new hospital admissions in the county — two more than a week ago.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,589 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 36 in seven days. Another 6,179 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — one less than a week ago — while 11,344 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 60.
Tioga County, Pa. shows 32 cases reported in the past seven days — eight less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 78 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 8.62 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been zero new hospital admissions estimated in the county — two less than a week ago.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,620 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 18 in seven days. Another 1,892 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — seven more than a week ago — and 8,422 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 50.
Tioga County, N.Y. has reported 34 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week — three less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 70 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 4.38 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated eight new hospital admissions in the county — one more than a week ago.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,821 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 29 in seven days. Another 4,526 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 11 more than a week ago — and 13,929 have received a booster dose — an increase of 66.
Chemung County, N.Y. shows 70 cases reported in the past seven days — 39 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 83 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 3.78 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated nine new hospital admissions in the county — two more than a week ago.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,676 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 53. Another 7,329 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — five more than a week ago — and 25,303 have received a booster dose — an increase of 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.