Guthrie: COVID hospitalizations down to single digits

SAYRE — As of Friday, March 11, the Guthrie health system had only eight patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — a decrease of four in seven days. Of those eight patients, five were unvaccinated — a decrease of three — and three were vaccinated — a decrease of one.

Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus; they do not include patients who test positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 77 positive COVID-19 cases — 36 more than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 127 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 5.37 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated 10 new hospital admissions in the county — two more than a week ago.

Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,589 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 36 in seven days. Another 6,179 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — one less than a week ago — while 11,344 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 60.

Tioga County, Pa. shows 32 cases reported in the past seven days — eight less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 78 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 8.62 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been zero new hospital admissions estimated in the county — two less than a week ago.

Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,620 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 18 in seven days. Another 1,892 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — seven more than a week ago — and 8,422 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 50.

Tioga County, N.Y. has reported 34 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week — three less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 70 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 4.38 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated eight new hospital admissions in the county — one more than a week ago.

Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,821 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 29 in seven days. Another 4,526 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 11 more than a week ago — and 13,929 have received a booster dose — an increase of 66.

Chemung County, N.Y. shows 70 cases reported in the past seven days — 39 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 83 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 3.78 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated nine new hospital admissions in the county — two more than a week ago.

Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,676 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 53. Another 7,329 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — five more than a week ago — and 25,303 have received a booster dose — an increase of 106.

Erik Berggren can be reached at eberggren@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments