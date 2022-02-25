WAVERLY — An extensive water infrastructure improvement project that the village had been looking forward to undertaking before the pandemic has seen its cost blow up like a water main from the 1800s — a situation that officials are all too familiar with.
Previously estimated at $5 million, huge increases in material costs have ballooned the endeavor’s price tag to approximately $9 million, according to Trustee Kasey Traub.
Municipal officials have been pursuing grants for years to help offset the cost of the project, which would replace water mains throughout the village — some of which is made of wood and was constructed in the 1880s.
“We have water mains out there now that are four inches or six inches big,” Traub said. “That’s just not enough. They need to be at least eight inches.”
Trustees explained that the village could receive $1.25 million from a Community Development Block Grant if 51 percent of village residents are low to moderate income households. Obtaining that grant would mean getting at least 65 percent of village residents to participate in a community income survey — a task that officials acknowledged could be difficult due to its nature.
Ayres encouraged residents to fill out and return the survey when they receive it in the mail, and also noted that officials would eventually knock on doors for the survey if more responses were needed.
“This is not us being nosy trying to find out the income levels of people,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “We don’t even get any of that personal information. This is just a metric to try to get the money. We want to pursue whatever outside monies we can to help offset the cost of this expensive project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.