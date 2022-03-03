WAVERLY — On Wednesday, the Waverly Central School District announced the winners of an art class competition, conducted to design two murals for the two underpass entryways into the Village of Waverly.
Student staff of the district’s Wolverine Den served refreshments, and representatives of the village leadership attended the event.
The winners of the contest are 10th-grader Paige Robinson and 11th-grader Lilly Parker. Robinson’s design, with modifications taken from other entries, will be installed at the underpass between Waverly and Sayre. Parker’s design, with modifications, will be installed at the underpass between Waverly and South Waverly.
“It was a very, very hard decision,” said Village Deputy Clerk Kerri Hazen, who voted on the designs alongside planning board members Rawley Filbin and Joan Case, and Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine. “You guys did a wonderful job, you really did.”
“It was a long debate,” added Filbin.
Hazen thanked the students for all their work, as well as art teacher Becky Lantz and Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles for helping the project move quickly.
“It’s a great partnership, and we look forward to future endeavors,” said Hazen.
Filbin agreed, saying “this is the first of, ultimately, many, many, many more.”
“The whole village could use a face-lift,” Filbin continued. “This is just the beginning.”
Knolles echoed the hope for a future partnership between the district and the village, referencing the fence around the village sewer plant to the students.
“I envision — within a few years — that that whole fence has your art,” said Knolles, “your stamp.”
He said he envisions the same along the fences at exit 60 by Leprino Foods, off of I-86.
“That has your imprint cause it’s your village,” said Knolles. “It’s all of our village right now, but I’m 52 years old; my days of really playing a big piece in this village are probably over in 10 years.”
“It’s important that we value you guys,” he continued. “I think that’s what we’re trying to show, is that we value you enough to put your stamp on the entrance ways of this village. You’re that important.”
Vice Principal for Career and Technical Education Ryan Alo noted the significance of this project for the district’s work-based learning program.
“It’s also worth noting, ladies and gentlemen, that because you are doing work for the village we can now consider you officially interns of the Waverly Village,” said Alo. “You will get work-based learning hours and credit for this endeavor, which actually marks it officially as the first art-based internship that the district has ever had.”
