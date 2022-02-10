SAYRE — During the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Monday, the board discussed and voted on the future of the Litchfield Elementary School property.
The district’s exploratory committee has been meeting monthly for the past six months to discuss options for the Litchfield property. On Monday, the committee provided the board with three different recommendations to choose from.
In order of committee preference, the options were to retain ownership of the property and continue working on a plan to utilize it, offer the building and five acres of the property to Litchfield Township, or advertise the building and five acres for sale.
One district resident addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting, expressing her opinion on the subject.
“In my opinion as a taxpayer, I think our best option is to advertise it and to put it back on the tax rolls,” they said.
All three options were tabled by the board, indicating that some changes were needed in the wording of the recommendations.
Board member Jaimee Alsing gave a report from the exploratory committee meeting, sharing cost estimates for asbestos abatement.
“To remediate the building — just for asbestos, not for any of the other damage from it sitting empty — we’re looking at $63,000 for the floor, $15,000 for the pipe insulation, and then possibly $15,000 for the soffits, and $25,000 for the window glazing,” said Alsing. “That’s just for asbestos remediation.”
Alternatively, Alsing reported a ballpark demolition quote of $185,000.
Alsing went on to explain the reasoning behind the option to give the property to Litchfield Township.
“Being that it is a closed school, the Litchfield Township is eligible for a lot more grant opportunities to utilize the property,” said Alsing.
District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio gave the updated recommendation, which was to advertise the property for sale.
“(I) recommend the board advertise five acres inclusive of Litchfield School for sale for 60 days,” said Daloisio. “At the 60 day mark the board will choose or reject offers.”
The recommendation was approved unanimously by the board. Board member Donald Skerpon expressed his approval of the recommendation.
“I think it’s important that we have that 60 day window if we really want to move forward and get in a direction with this property,” said Skerpon. “And secondly, I think it opens it up for anybody coming forward with an offer that they deem makes sense.”
