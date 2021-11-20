Multiple crews battle fire in Litchfield

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Litchfield Township on Friday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

LITCHFIELD — Crews from six different departments battled a structure fire at a residence on Moore Hill Road in Litchfield Tonwship on Friday.

“Many fire departments were called to this residence at about 3:50 this afternoon for a reported house fire,” Bradford County Emergency Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck said.

Fire departments from Ulster, Rome, Athens Borough, Athens Township, Litchfield and North Towanda were called to fight the fire.

Greater Valley EMS, Bradford County Emergency Management and Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the fire marshall will conduct an investigation into the cause, according to Rosenheck.

Look for more information in a future edition of the Morning Times.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments