WAVERLY — A custodian of the Waverly Central School District is facing felony charges for allegedly having a gun on school property.
According to a statement released by the Waverly Police Department Wednesday, William M. McAuliffe, 47, of Waverly was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Police explained that McAuliffe was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 at his home without incident.
Specifically, McAuliffe is accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm by knowingly storing a rifle in a school owned vehicle while it was parked at the Waverly High School, police said. The firearm in question was a Ruger PC Carbine 9mm rifle, police added.
In a statement on Wednesday, school superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles explained that the incident was related to a domestic incident and was not directed at the school nor its students.
“Last week, the Waverly Police Department arrested one of our employees following up on a Barton Town domestic disturbance call,” said Knolles. “Our police were able to locate the individual and our admin team was able to provide security footage to support their investigation. The police were able to arrest the individual for possession of a weapon on school grounds, a felony. The incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance in Barton Town, Thursday night. The threat was not directed at the school or our students; however, the event entered our parking lot. The school district has taken the necessary personnel steps to make sure this individual is not a future threat.
“I want to personally thank Waverly (Police Department), our high school administration team, and our tech director for their actions,” he continued. “Our thoughts continue to be with the families impacted by domestic violence and substance abuse.”
McAullife was arraigned in Tioga County, New York CAP Court and was held in lieu of bail at the Tioga County Jail to await further legal action, police said.
