ATHENS — Interim business manager Jenny Shores presented the Athens Area School District board of education with a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.
Shores noted that the goal put forth by the board during a learning session earlier this year was to balance the budget with a zero deficit.
“Our budget balances, however, the projected deficit before allocating all of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds that we had to use was almost $1.6 million,” said Shores. “If you take into consideration that we have a bunch of non-ESSER funded projects, if you took them out of the equation then we would be at $436,000 deficit.”
Some of the non-ESSER funded projects that Shores referred to included purchasing new bleachers, refurbishing the track, repairing the parking lots, purchasing new vans, replacing lockers at the high school and painting lockers at the middle school, purchasing a dishwasher, and watering the softball field.
The ESSER-funded purchases in line for Athens include touchless sinks at both SRU Elementary and Harlan Rowe Middle School, playground equipment for SRU, building improvements for the middle school, floor scrubbers for the maintenance staff, mental health workers from Northern Tier Counseling, salaries and benefits for learning loss teachers, and instructors, supplies, and transportation for both summer school and summer recreation.
The projected revenue for 2022-23 sits at $45,613,256, which is $1,387,338 more than was in the final budget for 2021-22. The proposed budget sees $18,196,450 coming locally, $23,529,477 from the state, $1,018,067 in federal, and $2,869,262 in ESSER.
“So now the ESSER — it looks like we’re going to spend $770,000 less,” Shores pointed out. “I just did it penny for penny; what we said we were going to spend in ESSER for the projects I plugged in and then balanced the budget with that. That number can be adjusted if there’s other projects we want to fund.”
Salaries and benefits account for $31,156,934 of the projected expenses, which is an increase of $474,291 compared to the current school year’s budget. Shores broke down the proposed budget by function, showing that instruction accounts for 59.1 percent of expenses. Support services make up 29.6 percent, student activities are 1.6 percent, facilities accounts for 1.3 percent, and debt service makes up 8.4 percent.
“So you can see the bulk of it, we do spend the bulk of our budget on instruction and very little on student activities,” said Shores.
Total projected expenses for the 2022-23 year add up to $45,413,256, which is an increase of $666,593 compared to the 2021-22 year.
Shores noted a few key takeaways as being that the proposed budget would not increase property tax for district residents, and there would be no decrease in school programs or staffing.
The proposed budget will be available for public viewing on the district website as well as the district administration building until it is voted on by the board June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.